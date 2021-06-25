EFFORCE Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.84 Million (WOZX)

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One EFFORCE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001490 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, EFFORCE has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. EFFORCE has a market cap of $49.43 million and $4.84 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EFFORCE

WOZX is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,155,992 coins. The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

