EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 5.5%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.65. Approximately 5,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,023,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

EH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.95.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 48.90%. The company had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EH. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of EHang in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in EHang during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EHang during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

