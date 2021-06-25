Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1573 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from Elanor Retail Property Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.69.

About Elanor Retail Property Fund

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) is an externally managed listed real estate investment fund investing in Australian retail property. The fund invests in high investment quality, non-discretionary retail based neighborhood and sub-regional shopping centers. The strategy of Elanor Retail Property Fund is to acquire assets that provide strong income and capital growth potential.

