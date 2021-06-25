Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Elanor Retail Property Fund (ASX:ERF) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1573 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from Elanor Retail Property Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.69.
About Elanor Retail Property Fund
