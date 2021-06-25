Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,668 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,785,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after buying an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.98. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $344,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,849.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.85.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

