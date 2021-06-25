Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 59.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $131,429.54 and approximately $655.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,843.83 or 0.05833230 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00126192 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,279,281 coins and its circulating supply is 46,227,950 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.