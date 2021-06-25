Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $34,000 in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTUM. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,335,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 524,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,411,000 after purchasing an additional 253,443 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,931,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,063,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,879,000 after purchasing an additional 88,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after purchasing an additional 86,197 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $172.18 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.05.

