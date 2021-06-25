Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $26,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 86,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $219.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

