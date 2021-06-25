Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $41,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:UJUN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at about $371,000.

Shares of UJUN opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $28.61.

