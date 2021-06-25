Empire Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Empire in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS.

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

