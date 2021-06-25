Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 11,200 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $49.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $56.77.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. On average, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $1,473,738.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

