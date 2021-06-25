Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 9,400 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.06. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

