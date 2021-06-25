Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 53.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,960 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 37,560 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBER. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

