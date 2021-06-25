Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after buying an additional 255,252 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 125.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 81.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,197.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of REG opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $33.29 and a one year high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.17.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

