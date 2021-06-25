Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 598 Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Allakos were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allakos by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $1,832,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,711 shares of company stock valued at $17,567,413. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $94.26 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). On average, analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.25.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

