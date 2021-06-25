Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at B. Riley

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) had its price target upped by B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENTX. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Entera Bio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entera Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Entera Bio stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $144.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entera Bio will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Entera Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

