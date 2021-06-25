Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 12-Month High at $242.50

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $242.50 and last traded at $242.37, with a volume of 8840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.29.

The stock has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $230.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

