Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 108,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,148,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,211,000 after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Equinix by 6.7% in the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in Equinix by 6.2% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 54,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQIX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $779.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $748.30. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

