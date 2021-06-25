Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.73-27.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $27.25. Equinix also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.730-27.280 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQIX. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX traded up $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $782.58. 23,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $748.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.37%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.