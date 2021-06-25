Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Desjardins raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Equinox Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$290.89 million during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Equinox Gold to C$15.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Equinox Gold to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold to C$11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.34.

Shares of EQX stock opened at C$9.03 on Thursday. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$8.78 and a 1-year high of C$17.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.59.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.