Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 1.80%.

AKR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of AKR stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $65,989,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,163,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,545,000 after buying an additional 1,652,452 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,081.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,584,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,061,000 after buying an additional 1,450,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $15,855,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,917,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,161,000 after buying an additional 709,035 shares during the last quarter.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $30,307.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

