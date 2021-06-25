Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,235.87

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,235.87 ($16.15) and traded as high as GBX 1,245 ($16.27). Ergomed shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.87), with a volume of 19,326 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERGO. Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ergomed in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Numis Securities upgraded shares of Ergomed to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66. The stock has a market cap of £592.81 million and a PE ratio of 62.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,237.97.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

