Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Erste Group Bank has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.
Shares of Erste Group Bank stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.63. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.
About Erste Group Bank
Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.
