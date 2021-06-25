Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

NYSE ESNT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. 7,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,857. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.66.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.53%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,079 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $269,288.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 231,803 shares in the company, valued at $12,290,195.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Essent Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

