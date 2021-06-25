EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.04

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.04 and last traded at $91.19, with a volume of 97636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ESLOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

