Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $88.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Establishment Labs traded as high as $84.50 and last traded at $83.75, with a volume of 3475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $9,427,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.68.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 30.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

