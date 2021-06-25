ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF Announces Final Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:ZYUS)

ETFS S&P 500 High Yield Low Volatility ETF (ASX:ZYUS) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

