Evedo Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.82 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Evedo has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evedo has a market cap of $1.78 million and $1.82 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Evedo Profile

EVED is a coin. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,435,777 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

