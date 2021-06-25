Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $38.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.08, but opened at $16.94. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 1,568 shares.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 25.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

