EventChain (EVC) Price Hits $0.0212 on Exchanges

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One EventChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. EventChain has a market cap of $663,209.80 and approximately $20,743.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EventChain has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00054502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00021049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $191.17 or 0.00604794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038684 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (EVC) is a coin. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 coins. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . The Reddit community for EventChain is https://reddit.com/r/eventchain . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

