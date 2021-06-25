Evercore ISI Raises Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $175.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.35.

Teradyne stock opened at $130.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. Teradyne has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teradyne by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 80.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after purchasing an additional 696,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

