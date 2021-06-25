Everest 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $966,210.00 (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Everest has a market capitalization of $24.57 million and $966,210.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everest has traded 40.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00046507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00165265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00099322 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,144.42 or 1.00713747 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

