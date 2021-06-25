EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.56

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.47, with a volume of 4496 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EVTC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC Company Profile (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

