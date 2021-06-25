Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exact Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.95.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $128.49 on Monday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $159.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 72.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,148,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,169 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,419,000 after acquiring an additional 215,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $352,668,000 after purchasing an additional 836,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

