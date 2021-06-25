Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) will report earnings of $1.54 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $163.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.85. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $89.84 and a 1 year high of $165.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

