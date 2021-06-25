Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $273.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

