Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Van Den Berg Management I Inc.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,735 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 4.4% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $20,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.95. The stock had a trading volume of 461,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,056. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.17. The firm has a market cap of $966.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock worth $709,731,162. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

