FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,276 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.15% of FBL Financial Group worth $42,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in FBL Financial Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFG. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. FBL Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $61.01.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $191.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

