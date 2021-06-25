Feathercoin One Day Volume Reaches $6,588.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Feathercoin has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a market cap of $5.27 million and $6,588.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001122 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 61.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

