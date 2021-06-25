Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 52,433 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 366.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,433 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $8,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Allegion by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,421. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.14.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.81.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.