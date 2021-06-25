Feedback (LON:FDBK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.13

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.96 ($0.01). Feedback shares last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), with a volume of 963,333 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90.

About Feedback (LON:FDBK)

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assisting research into all tumor types, as well as uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

