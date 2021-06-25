Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Receives GBX 8,346.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,346.82 ($109.05).

Several analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 7,500 ($97.99) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson to GBX 7,730 ($100.99) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,600 ($125.42) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

FERG stock traded up GBX 103 ($1.35) during midday trading on Friday, reaching £100.05 ($130.72). The company had a trading volume of 195,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,274. The stock has a market cap of £22.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 9,504.68. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and a fifty-two week high of £100.35 ($131.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

