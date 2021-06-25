FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Up to $29.09

Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.09, but opened at $30.56. FibroGen shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 2,745 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on FGEN. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.03.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in FibroGen by 12.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in FibroGen by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 596,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 212,111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FibroGen by 2,644.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FibroGen during the fourth quarter worth about $22,465,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

