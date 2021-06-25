FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.22) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FIGS in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $49.74.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

