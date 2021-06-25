FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.91.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. FIGS has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

