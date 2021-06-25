FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Coverage Initiated at FIG Partners

FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FIGS opened at $43.37 on Monday. FIGS has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

