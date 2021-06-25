FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FIGS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FIGS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of FIGS opened at $43.37 on Monday. FIGS has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

