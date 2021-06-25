Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Shares Down 4%

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97. 10,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,116,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

