Financial Comparison: AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) vs. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Goldman Sachs BDC has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus price target of $16.75, suggesting a potential downside of 17.69%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 96.76% 11.47% 5.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.96 $176.11 million $2.04 9.98

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprised of JPMorgan Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets, JPMorgan Emerging Markets Bond Index Global, and the Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index. It was previously known as Alliance World Dollar Government Fund II, Inc. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund was formed on May 20, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

