First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.249 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ:FICS opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $35.05.

