First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLS. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock remained flat at $$48.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,260. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $49.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59.

